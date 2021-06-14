Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $1,044,500.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,855 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,290.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Switch stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

