Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the May 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.64. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.
Symrise Company Profile
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.