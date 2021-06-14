Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the May 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.64. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

