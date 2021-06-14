Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stake Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,821 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 714.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock valued at $552,878,187 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

