Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $76,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

