TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.78.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$64.70 on Thursday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.14. The stock has a market cap of C$63.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,117.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at C$182,042.61. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,119.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

