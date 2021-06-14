Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.