Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

