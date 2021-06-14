Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $212.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $213.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

