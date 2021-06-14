Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 148,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 964,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 681,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

