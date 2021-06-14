TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 246.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of TEGNA worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $174,642,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after buying an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

