Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Down 61.3% in May

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the May 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:THW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. 1,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

