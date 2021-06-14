Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TEF opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

