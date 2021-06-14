TENT 24 Hour Volume Hits $266,543.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $266,543.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00346056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00149806 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00209451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002747 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004098 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,131,860 coins and its circulating supply is 36,054,768 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

