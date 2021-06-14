Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) versus Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) and Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

23.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Terra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capstone Green Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Terra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Terra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Green Energy -27.18% -176.39% -19.23% Terra Tech -161.97% -25.39% -13.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstone Green Energy and Terra Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Green Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Terra Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Green Energy has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Tech has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Green Energy and Terra Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Green Energy $67.64 million 1.31 -$21.90 million ($1.25) -5.54 Terra Tech $14.29 million 4.61 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Capstone Green Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Tech.

Summary

Capstone Green Energy beats Terra Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and offers after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Green Energy Corporation in April 2021. Capstone Green Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. It offers cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; clones of marijuana plants; flowers and concentrates; oils, waxes, hash, shatters, and clears under the IVXX brand name; and cartridges, vape pens, and wax products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries under the BlÃ¼m brand in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.