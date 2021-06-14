TerraKRW Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53,795.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $43.98 million and $53,795.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00054997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00161507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.01024720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,770.95 or 0.99751401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002659 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,429,813,259 coins and its circulating supply is 50,429,084,150 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

