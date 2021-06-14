Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TRNO opened at $66.52 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $66.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 240.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 109.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

