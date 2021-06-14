Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.62.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

