Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.