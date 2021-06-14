Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $8.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $275.83 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

