Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,097 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after purchasing an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $100.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

