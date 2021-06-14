Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.