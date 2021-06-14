Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,267 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in 3M by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in 3M by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in 3M by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 17,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $202.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

