Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 62,722 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,722 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

