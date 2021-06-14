Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in May

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 13th total of 5,639,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.2 days.
TBVPF stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Thai Beverage Public has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54.
About Thai Beverage Public
