The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 6th

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Aaron’s has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NYSE AAN opened at $36.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

