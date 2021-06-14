The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,047 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in The AES by 144.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The AES stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

