The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
GCV opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.83.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.