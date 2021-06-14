The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

GCV opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

