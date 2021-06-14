The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.31 ($13.31).

ENI opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.27. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

