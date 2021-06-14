The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 4.1% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $65,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

HD stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,471. The company has a market capitalization of $326.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

