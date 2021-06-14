The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:HD opened at $310.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.32. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69.
The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.
In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
