The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $310.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.32. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

