The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

