The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $110.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.
NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.49.
In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
