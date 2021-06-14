The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $110.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.