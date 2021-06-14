The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 22,971 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

