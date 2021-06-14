The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.