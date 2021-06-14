The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,125 shares of company stock worth $1,571,794 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

