The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 133,147 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWFL opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWFL. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

