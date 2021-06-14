The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $170,000 in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eros STX Global stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

