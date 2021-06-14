The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

PCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

