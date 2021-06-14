The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,150 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Acacia Research worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 304,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $316.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

