The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Great Ajax worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AJX opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

