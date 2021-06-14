The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,714 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 842.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

NYSE:LPG opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

LPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at $434,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,390. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.