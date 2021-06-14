The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.