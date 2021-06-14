The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,123 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,223,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

