The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,158 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

