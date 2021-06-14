The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $177.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

