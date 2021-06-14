Thomas White International Ltd. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.77% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $601.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.