Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. WNS accounts for 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in WNS were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 266,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,023,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. 3,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,287. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

