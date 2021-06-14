Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 32,944.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,095 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.8% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 468,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.86. 13,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.05. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

