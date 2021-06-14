Thomas White International Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,503.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,526.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

