Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 11,343 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Comerica Bank grew its position in ING Groep by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ING Groep by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

